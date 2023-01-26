54º

$20K bond set for post office clerk accused of stealing money from mailboxes, authorities say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Sharika S. Prejean, 31 (Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Office)

HOUSTON – Bond was set at $20,000 for a post office clerk accused of stealing money and checks from mailboxes.

Sharika S. Prejean, 31, was charged with fraudulent use of identifying information – elderly and credit/debit card abuse.

According to court documents, in September 2021, Prejean unlawfully used a financial institution account number of a person that is at least 65 years old without the person’s consent.

In September 2022, court documents allege Prejean used someone’s Mastercard without the cardholder’s consent.

A spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told KPRC 2 that Prejean is also accused of stealing checks, and birthday and Christmas money from people’s mail. Deputies with Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Office reportedly arrested the suspect during Tuesday’s storms.

Prejean has also worked for the Harris County Clerk’s Office, the spokesperson told KPRC 2.

