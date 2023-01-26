15-year-old La Marque HS student arrested, charged after making campus bomb threat, district says

LA MARQUE, Texas – A 15-year-old La Marque high school student has been arrested and charged after reportedly texting in a bomb threat on Thursday.

According to police, a student alerted staff members about receiving a bomb threat from an anonymous source targeting La Marque High School.

Officials from the high school said the situation took place at around 6:30 a.m., and the campus was placed on lockdown while authorities investigated.

Deputies from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office later arrested a female student who attends the high school.

The student has since been charged with False Alarm, which is a state jail felony, and was been transported to the Attwater Juvenile Detention Center.

Below is the complete statement from La Marque:

“On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., a La Marque High School student reported they received a text message from an anonymous source in regards to a bomb threat targeting the La Marque High School. The high school was placed on lockdown while a search was conducted of the school and parking lot. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threats which led to the arrest of a female juvenile suspect, who is a current La Marque High School student. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office approved the charge of False Alarm (State Jail Felony). The 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Attwater Juvenile Detention Center.”