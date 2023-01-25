‘No place in our community’: League City man sentenced for sexual exploitation of 15-year-old girl who later committed suicide, DOJ says

GALVESTON, Texas – A 23-year-old League City resident has been sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison after releasing sex videos of a teen girl, causing the girl to take her own life, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Amari Mychael Singh, 23, pleaded guilty on May 25, 2019 to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

“This man’s actions led to death of an innocent girl,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. “While he will have to serve 25 years in prison, he will someday still have freedom and a life. She will not. The damage he caused her, her family and the other victims is immeasurable and has absolutely no place in our community.”

On Wednesday, a U.S. district judge sentenced Singh to 300 months in federal prison. He must also serve 10 years of supervised release, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

At the hearing, the court heard from the victim’s mother. She explained that her daughter had committed suicide in 2020 while charges were pending against Singh. She also read from journal passages her daughter had written, highlighting the emotional toll of Singh’s actions. The judge further found Singh was a proximate cause of the victim’s death.

Throughout the proceeding, the courtroom was filled with members of Mady’s Movement, a human trafficking awareness organization the deceased victim’s mother had founded.

The judge also considered a victim impact statement from another woman Singh victimized when she was in high school. The statement explained how Singh had raped her while she was incapacitated on drugs he had provided.

The court further ordered Singh to pay $11,454.10 in restitution to the mother of the deceased victim and ordered Singh to register as a sex offender.

In 2019, law enforcement learned that a 15-year-old girl had reported that Singh, then 20, had recently produced a sexually explicit video of her and distributed it over Snapchat.

Authorities obtained federal search warrants for Snapchat accounts of both the victim and Singh. The investigation confirmed the victim’s story. They also found the video of Singh having sex with the teenager on Singh’s cell phone.

Evidence from Singh’s Snapchat and cell phone showed he produced sexually explicit videos of another underage female and used Snapchat to advertise drugs, guns and women for sale.

Singh has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility in the near future.

FBI-Texas City and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation with the assistance of the League City Police Department.