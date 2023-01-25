KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Deer Park HS senior started ‘Go Green’ club at school to help environment, encourage recycling

KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The second $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Michael McNeil who is currently a senior at Deer Park High School in the Deer Park School District.

While in high school, McNeil managed to become the founder of the Go Green Club, which focuses on recycling and repurposing old materials. He said he spends most of his weekends rummaging through trash bags and collecting empty cans and bottles.

When McNeil is not saving the environment, he’s maintaining his 5.1 GPA and working to remain number three in his senior class of 918 students.

McNeil’s acceptance into the University of Texas at Austin is still pending, but he plans to major in computer science once he has been officially accepted.

Michael McNeil is the 2nd winner of the SECOND KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship (KPRC)

