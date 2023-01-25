Useful tips on how to sort through storm debris during cleanup

HOUSTON – The Houston OEM has provided several useful tips on how to separate debris after a severe weather event.

Many residents in southeast Houston and Harris County are left to clean up debris after a powerful tornado struck the area Tuesday afternoon. While many are trying to figure out what to do next, the Houston OEM recommends separating debris into six categories and where to place debris for pick up.

Here’s what you should and should not do while sorting through debris:

Debris should be placed curbside, without blocking the roadway or storm debris.

Any debris placed from the sidewalk toward your property will not be picked up.

Placing debris near or on trees, poles, or other structures makes removal difficult. This includes fire hydrants and meters.

If you don’t have a sidewalk, ditch, or utility line in front of your home, place debris at the edge of your property before the curb.

Here are the six categories to separate your debris:

Normal household trash: Will not be picked up with debris as part of this program. Residents should continue to follow normal garbage removal schedule.

Vegetable debris: Leaves (do not place in bags), logs, plants and tree branches, etc.

Construction and demolition debris: Building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses, pluming, etc.

Appliances and white goods: Air conditioners, dishwashers, freezers, refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, water heaters, etc.

Electronics: Computers, radios, stereos, televisions, other devices with a cord.

Household hazardous waste: Cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oils, oil-based paints and stains, pesticides, etc.