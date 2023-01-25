A light show: THIS is how severe storms looked moving across Houston area via NOAA’s satellite

HOUSTON – A satellite video shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows just how severe Tuesday’s thunderstorms were as they moved across Texas.
The cold front bought several reported tornados, high winds, hail and lots of lighting in Texas and Florida, according to the NOAA.
The NOAA’s GoesEast satellite monitored the storm’s activity closely and they wanted viewers to see the extraordinary light show.
Watch the video below:
As severe thunderstorms moved across the Gulf Coast yesterday, @NOAA's #GOESEast satellite closely monitored the activity.— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 25, 2023
In addition to high winds, hail, and lots of lightning, several tornadoes were reported in Texas and Florida. pic.twitter.com/LxvptFwvnh