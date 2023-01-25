53º

A light show: THIS is how severe storms looked moving across Houston area via NOAA’s satellite

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

As severe thunderstorms moved across the Gulf Coast Tuesday, the NOAA's GOESEast satellite closely monitored the activity. (NOAA Satellites)

HOUSTON – A satellite video shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows just how severe Tuesday’s thunderstorms were as they moved across Texas.

The cold front bought several reported tornados, high winds, hail and lots of lighting in Texas and Florida, according to the NOAA.

The NOAA’s GoesEast satellite monitored the storm’s activity closely and they wanted viewers to see the extraordinary light show.

Watch the video below:

