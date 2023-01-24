Medical marijuana use on the rise in Texas, among people over the age of 65

HOUSTON – Since 2015, medical marijuana has been legal in Texas, and in 2019, the list of conditions it can be used to treat was expanded.

According to one study, its use among older adults is on the rise.

Now, the Texas Cannabis Clinic is helping Texans get a prescription over the phone. They work with Texas Original to either pickup at one of the Houston locations or get it delivered to your home.

Dr. Matthew Brimberry explained to some residents at a local retirement community how he’s in favor of medical marijuana since he said he’s seen patients relieved of seizures and chronic pain.

“There is excellent research out there on how cannabis can reduce chronic pain, muscle, spasms, and neuropathy,” Dr. Brimberry said.

Jim Scarborough, 77, said he’s not worried about long-term effects but has other concerns.

“Safety was the biggest aspect, immediate safety. I don’t want to take anything that’s going to jeopardize my last years. I’m proud that I’m very productive and healthy and grateful for that and I certainly don’t want to do anything to hamper that,” he explained why he wanted to hear more information from Dr. Brimberry.

The Mayo Clinic cautions marijuana impairs judgment and coordination and it could worsen manic symptoms, psychosis or depression in those with a history of mental health disorders.

Conditions treated with cannabis, according to the Mayo Clinic: