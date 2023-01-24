Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Airports present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Prevention Month

HOUSTON – Houston Airports and Mayor Sylvester Turner joined together Tuesday to present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Month.

In November, Houston Airports announced it would be donating the money raised from an event to a trio of local advocacy groups this month. The presentations are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Houston Airports has made a commitment to support organizations that advocate on behalf of human trafficking survivors.

In November 2022, Houston Airports reportedly raised $30,000 through sponsorships for an anti-human trafficking program that educated and empowered more than 400 community members.

According to a news release, Houston Airports united mayors, law enforcement, bipartisan members of U.S. Congress, faith leaders, advocacy groups and survivors of human trafficking to share their expertise and programs with the public.