RECOGNIZE THEM? 3 suspects accused of breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail in west Houston, police say

At least three suspects wanted for breaking into mailboxes in west Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several mailboxes in west Houston.

On Nov. 25, officers said several unknown suspects broke into multiple mailboxes located in the 2400 block of Augusta Drive.

During the incident, officers said surveillance video captured the suspects entering the mailroom and exiting with stolen mail. The suspects then fled the scene in a silver four-door Acura TL with scratches on the back bumper.

The three suspects fled in this vehicle after breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail. (KPRC)

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.