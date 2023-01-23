NASA to honor fallen astronauts on Day of Remembrance ahead of Columbia 20th Anniversary

HOUSTON – NASA will honor its astronauts who died during mission, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia leading up to and during the agency’s annual Day of Remembrance on Jan. 26, according to a news release.

The NASA Day of Remembrance lands on the 20th anniversary of the Columbia accident on Feb. 1.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, and Associate Administrator Bob Cabana will host a town hall at the agency’s headquarters in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to a release. The trio will host a dialogue with employees about lessons the agency has learned over the decades and the importance of a strong safety culture.

On Jan. 26, Nelson will also lead an observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, which will begin with a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by observances for the Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia crews.

“NASA’s Day of Remembrance is about pausing, remembering, and uplifting the legacies of the NASA family who gave their lives to advance the cause of discovery. While this will always be solemn day, it’s also one of gratitude. We are thankful that NASA’s adventurers shared their lives with us and made life better on Earth,” Nelson said. “As we continue to expand humanity’s reach in this new era of exploration, we must always embrace NASA’s core value of safety.”