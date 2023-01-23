Motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-10 East, HCSO says

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving 18-wheeler on I-10, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has reportedly died after hitting a guardrail on I-10 Sunday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near Spur 330 at around 7:20 p.m.

Initial information suggested the motorcyclist hit an 18-wheeler, however, officials later said he actually hit the railing.

The motorcyclist also had a passenger on the back of his bike. She was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital.

Those driving along I-10 reported major traffic jams near the crash scene as crews work to clean it up.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.