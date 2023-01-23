Houston community reacts to California mass shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration

HOUSTON – The tragedy in California did not stop Lunar New Year Celebrations across the country, that includes events held in Houston Sunday afternoon and evening.

Many people had second thoughts about coming out to the event at Discovery Green but said they will not let fear stop them from a celebration that means so much to them.

It was truly a night full of celebration, Lee’s Golden Dragon, performers, and fun for the whole family.

“It was really sweet to see all of the dancing that was going on. It was a lot for all the age groups. It was really cool, and Aurelia Sky was awesome to watch at the end,” Thomas Martig said.

The festivities come nearly one day after a gunman opened fire amid Lunar New Year’s celebrations in a predominantly Asian American community in Monterey Park, California.

Maricruz Kwon is from Southern California.

“Just hearing about that, and just knowing it’s close to home, it’s just really sad because no one really bothers anybody, and just the audacity to just go out and commit something like that is really terrible, and it ruins it for everybody,” Kwon said. “Like really, what do you gain from this?”

The shooting left 10 people dead, and several others injured. The motive remains unknown.

“It’s pretty much a travesty to see what’s still going on today even as we come closer and closer together, especially during the Chinese New Year,” Martig said.

Despite the mass shooting, families packed Discovery Green to sing, dance, and support the different groups and performers.

“I really hope that it draws more people together than keep everyone apart. It affects everybody. I don’t care who you are or what color you are. It does affect everybody,” Kwon said.

Mayor Turner released a statement the following statement in regard to local celebrations:

“My thoughts are with Monterey Park, California, as our nation experienced another mass shooting. Please pray for the shooting victims and their loved ones. Tragically, this event took place at a #LunarNewYear’s event. I have asked Houston police to increase protection at the various Lunar New Years events to keep everyone safe. If you see anything suspicious or know of anything that may pose a risk to public safety, please alert law enforcement.”