Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down DUI suspect who crashed into his vehicle in Colorado

HOUSTON – Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down a suspected DUI driver crashed into his vehicle and fled the scene in Colorado, according to his Facebook post.

Acevedo posted several photos to social media, showing the aftermath of the crash. He was sideswiped by a suspected intoxicated driver who was also driving onto the wrong side of the roadway. After the driver hit Acevedo’s car, he fled the scene.

The former chief put his police skills to work by chasing the suspect down as he dialed 911 to report the wrong-way driver. He said he followed the suspect until Aurora and Denver police departments arrived and handled the rest. The suspect was arrested.

Acevedo says he’s glad to wake up the following morning without body aches.

Read the full post below: