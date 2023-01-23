PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston.

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua. (KPRC)

Some of the neglected animals were tied to wire kennels located inside a filthy 5 x 5 storage shed filled with feces and urine, stacks of garbage and live roaches, rescuers said.

Officials at the scene said, in addition to the animals suffering from no food or water, some were urine-soaked, tethered by chains or tied to dirty wire crates and suffering from varying medical issues.

Six cats and one dog were found inside the small shed, six dogs were chained to various items on the property, while eight dogs were inside the garage and four dogs and one cat were found in the deplorable home. All of the animals were removed from the property and received individualized medical treatment from Houston SPCA veterinary and care staff.

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua. (KPRC)

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 served the owner with an exigent warrant that allowed the Houston SPCA to immediately rescue the animals and bring them into their care. The owner could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for animal cruelty.

A Harris County judge in Precinct 1 awarded full custody of the animals to the Houston SPCA during a hearing several days after the rescue. The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works very closely with local law enforcement in and around the greater Houston area to end cruelty including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding Texas counties. Report animal cruelty by calling 713.869.7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.