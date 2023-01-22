59º

Small plane making emergency landing clips 18-wheeler on Grand Parkway, HCSO says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Aerial footage shows a small plane crashed on Grand Parkway in north Harris County (KPRC)

Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill is shut down in both directions after a small plane clipped an 18-wheeler while making an emergency landing, according to officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said the plane possibly caught fire upon landing on the highway.

Both the pilot and the driver of the 18-wheeler did not suffer any major injuries. Officials said the pilot refused medical attention.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. Highway 99/Grand Parkway will remain closed for several hours as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

