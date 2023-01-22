Small plane making emergency landing clips 18-wheeler on Grand Parkway, HCSO says

Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill is shut down in both directions after a small plane clipped an 18-wheeler while making an emergency landing, according to officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m.
Officials said the plane possibly caught fire upon landing on the highway.
Both the pilot and the driver of the 18-wheeler did not suffer any major injuries. Officials said the pilot refused medical attention.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. Highway 99/Grand Parkway will remain closed for several hours as authorities investigate.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
@HCSOTexas Patrol Units are en route to a major incident at the Grand Parkway & Cypress Rosehill in North Harris County. Reports of a plane crash. Please avoid the area. Find alternate routes. Yield to emergency vehicles.— Tommy Diaz (@HCSOChiefTommyD) January 22, 2023