Pop-up art show and fundraiser held for artists who were affected by the fire at Winter Street Studios

HOUSTON – It’s been a month since a fire destroyed several studios and damaged countless artwork, equipment, and personal belongings at the Winter Street Studios.

Investigators say an arsonist set the building on fire before taking his own life days later.

More than 70 studios were severely damaged by fire, costing 100 artists their livelihoods.

“It’s immeasurable how abstract actually the things that we have lost besides our physical art but the sole of what we do,” artist Sandi Seltzer Bryant said.

On Saturday, there was a pop-up art show and fundraiser to support the artist who were affected.

The event featured hundreds of artworks, food trucks, and a band. Many artists say it’s going to take time to get back on track, but they are grateful for the support from the community.

From paintings to folding books and sculptures, artists like Donna Carnahan wanted to give back to those who were impacted by the fire at Winter Street Studios.

“All these artists worked so hard, and that’s their livelihood. And they are here to help the community by sharing their love of art, creating art, and always having their doors open to Houston,” Carnahan said.

Sandi Seltzer Bryant and Betsy Evans are both artists who lost artwork and personal belongings in the fire.

“The amount of financial. I just tried to replace some boxes and things to keep our stuff safer, and you can’t even buy this stuff anymore. It’s beyond anybody’s words what this has affected. However, it’s nice that there is a start that people and the community are getting together,” Bryant said.

All the proceeds from the art show will go to the Houston Arts Alliance Emergency Relief Fund. The money will provide stipends to artists, and more than $48,000 have been donated so far.

“I mean, Winter Street is the oldest building of studios in Sawyer Yards. It’s sort of like the bedrock of the community in a way and really contributed to the identity that Sawyer Yards has today. It’s really the least that we can do to support our artist and our tenants,“ Alexander Squier Sawyer Yards Exhibitions Director said.

It’s a devastating loss for so many artists who don’t have a place to work.

“You feel lost, and you don’t know when we are going to get our spaces back and we don’t know how much of it will be replaceable,” Betsy Evans said.

If you missed the event, you can still donate. Click the link for more information.

