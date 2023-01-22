Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar attempting to break into neighbor’s NW Houston home, police say

A neighbor shot and killed a would-be burglar after he reportedly tried to break into his neighbor's home in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A homeowner shot and killed an attempted burglar who police said he was breaking into their neighbor’s home next door in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Saxon Drive near Mangum Road and Highway 290.

According to Houston Police Commander K. Campbell, the neighbor noticed a man attempting to break into a home next door. The owners were reportedly out of town.

Investigators said the neighbor confronted the suspect and told them he was “in fear of his life” when police said he pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar.

Authorities arrived at the area and attempted to help the suspect but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The neighbor was not hurt. He remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police said the owner of the home where the shooting happened has been made aware of the incident.

A grand jury will decide if the neighbor will face any charges.