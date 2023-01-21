Tenants at apartment complex in Spring Branch are fed up with rats, mold and busted pipes; They say their complaints are falling on deaf ears

HOUSTON – Residents at a Spring Branch apartment complex said they are living in deplorable conditions.

According to tenants, they are dealing with rats, mold and busted pipes.

“It’s leaking from my ceiling. Also, anytime that my neighbors on top of me use the shower and flush the toilet, it runs down my walls,” said resident Cepheus Harper.

Harper said he tried going to the management team at the Waterford Grove Apartments but has received much help.

“Now, it’s at a point where we are in a tug of war and their like, ‘OK, do you want to leave your lease?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s not that simple for me,’” Harper said.

Community activist Dr. Candice Matthews marched into the leasing office Friday morning but said everyone ran off and refused to answer any questions.

KPRC reached out to Lone Star Legal Aid about the issues, and they said tenants have a few options in these situations.

Dani Karni, the litigation director, said residents should put their landlord on written notice.

“One option that you have is to go ahead and sue your landlord. The Justice of the Peace is the courthouse that you want to approach,” Karni said. “There is another option which is to call the local code inspector and find out if the city code inspector will get involved.”

Karni said you tenants can also try and fix the issues themselves but only with written permission from the landlord. You also want to make sure they are willing to cover the cost of repairs.

For more information on tenant rights and options you visit Lone Star Legal Aid • Justice has no boundaries.