Rockets have yet to win a game in 2023

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green (4) brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Houston. The Hornets won 122-117. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Hello, Chancellor Johnson writing to you today. It’s been a while. I hope the new year is treating you well -- or at least better than it has treated the Rockets who have yet to win a game in 2023.

Houston’s losing streak has surpassed the double-digit mark and is at 12 games and counting. Unfortunately, the progress we saw the team make earlier this season has disappeared, particularly on the defensive end.

The Rockets’ recent struggles have raised the question and the temperature on head coach Stephen Silas’ job. As of now, the team is headed for the worst record in the league for the third straight season, all under Silas’ watch.

Things to note:

While the squad searches for team success, they have found individual success in big man, Alperen Sengun. With point guard Kevin Porter Jr. out, it has opened up more opportunities on the offensive end for the Turkey-native.

KJ Martin Jr. has a highlight dunk just about every game, and next month he’ll have an opportunity to put it on display for the world to see. The Rockets forward committed to the Slam Dunk contest during All-Star Weekend. This makes back-to-back years with a Rockets representative (Jalen Green competed last year).

Next Up: