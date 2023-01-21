Man airlifted to hospital after being shot then crashing his vehicle into west Harris Co. home, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man who was shot crashed his vehicle into a west Harris County home, authorities said.

Deputies say they received a service call about a weapons disturbance in the 15900 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark Tollway at around 11 a.m.

According to officials, a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound was found at that location inside a vehicle. Life Flight was able to transport that man to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he is currently in grave condition.

Investigators believe the suspect demanded money and or the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. It appears the victim was shot as he tried to flee from the suspect.

The suspect then reportedly fled the scene.

Moments later, the victim attempted to drive away but later crashed his vehicle into a home.

Deputies say they are searching for two men, one with locs and another who was wearing a black hoodie.