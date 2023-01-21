Have you seen Barry? Search underway for 49-year-old man missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says

Barry Baham, 49, missing since Friday near Jamaica Beach, TX, according to officials

JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a man who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with US Coast Guard.

Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show a white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.

Officials say Baham was last seen reportedly wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call US Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.