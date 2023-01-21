52º

Have you seen Barry? Search underway for 49-year-old man missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Barry Baham, 49, missing since Friday near Jamaica Beach, TX, according to officials (US Coast Guard)

JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a man who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with US Coast Guard.

Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show a white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.

Officials say Baham was last seen reportedly wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call US Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.

