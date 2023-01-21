Have you seen Barry? Search underway for 49-year-old man missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says

JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a man who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with US Coast Guard.
Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show a white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.
Officials say Baham was last seen reportedly wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call US Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.
#BREAKING @USCG along with local responders, are searching for a missing 49 y/o male Fri., near Jamaica Beach, TX. Missing is Barry Baham, who was last reported wearing khaki pants & a long sleeve shirt.— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) January 21, 2023
If you have any info please call Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851. pic.twitter.com/WnMMWcnxwP