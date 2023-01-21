76-year-old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, police say

A 76-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach, Florida, hospital following a pact police said the couple made several weeks ago.

Officers were called to AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday for a report of a person shot, the police department said in a news release on Twitter.

When police arrived, the woman was barricaded in her husband’s 11th-floor room. Law enforcement used a device to distract the woman “to get her to put that gun down long enough for us to hit her with less lethal,” Daytona police chief Jakari Young said at a news conference. She was taken into custody and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

