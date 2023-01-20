Contract worker rescued after being trapped inside 10-foot trench for more than an hour, HFD says

HOUSTON – A contract worker for the City of Houston was rescued after being trapped inside a 10-foot trench in west Houston Friday morning.

The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an entrapment at Riverview Way and Briar Ridge Drive near Tanglewood around 11 a.m.

HFD said three contracted workers were working on a sewer line located in the back of a home when dirt from a 10-foot hole collapsed on one of the workers, trapping him inside.

After about an hour of being tapped, first responders were able to rescue the man who was stuck from the chest below. The man was then transported to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

@HoustonFire Update: The person trapped in the trench has been rescued by HFD. HFD is transporting the patient to a nearby emergency room with minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/3brUhzLHkK — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 20, 2023

Houston fire said the rescue took so long because the worker’s foot was stuck and crews had to constantly dig through saturated dirt to release the foot.

Officials said it took a team of 75 to rescue the worker.

WATCH: HFD provides update after worker rescued from trench in west Houston