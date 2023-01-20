VIDEO: Police searching for man who attempted to fire gun inside Meyerland store before stealing bike

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun and firing it inside a Meyerland store last month.

On Dec. 16, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 8700 block of West Loop South around 3:40 p.m.

Officers said a man walked into the store, went to the bicycle section, took one of the bikes on display and rolled it to the front of the store. He then pulled out a gun from his right pocket, pointed it into the air and pulled the trigger but the gun failed to fire, according to officers. When the gun didn’t fire, officers said the suspect got on the bike and quickly rode it out of the parking lot.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, black socks, black sandals, a red lanyard and black headphones.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).