PetSmart searching for first-ever ‘Chief Toy Testers’, and it Pays $10,000. Here’s how to apply

Is your fur animal ready to be king or queen of the toys?

If so, PetSmart is on the search for one dog and one cat to fulfill the very important role of Chief Toy Tester.

The requirements? Vast experience in play, a knack for toy testing and an advanced palate for sampling an array of culinary treats.

The chosen feline and canine Chief Toy Testers will be responsible for ensuring pets nationwide are in the know about the best pet products PetSmart has to offer while also earning $10,000 (USD/human) each, totaling $20,000 for the new roles.

“We are recruiting two playful and eager team members to bring into our PetSmart pack as the first-ever Chief Toy Testers,” said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. “The new Chief Toy Tester roles will help us better connect with and serve our four-legged (or less!) cat and dog customers in exciting ways. These c-suite pets will let pet parents know they are getting the best tried-and-true products for their beloved furry family members.”

The Position

The Chief Toy Testers will participate in numerous PetSmart product unboxings as well as appear at a variety of PetSmart events as a celebrity VIP (Very Important Pet) throughout their one year in the role. As connoisseurs of the latest and greatest pet commodities, the cat and dog Chief Toy Testers will ensure new toys and treats are assessed with the utmost consideration while also managing their pet parents as they post their pet’s official product findings to social media platforms.

Required Knowledge, Skills, Abilities & Experience

While playtime can cut into daily napping for some four-legged friends, the chosen canine and feline Chief Toy Testers understand the gravity of providing their fellow furry companions with information on the best new products PetSmart has to offer. Ideal candidates possess:

A nose for sniffing out the tastiest treats, paws for toy product play and a perfect tail wag (or wave) when appearing as a VIP at PetSmart events

The ability to direct their pet parents to capture the most compelling video footage and content for social media as they analyze their product findings and demonstrate their uses

Human pet parents who can commit to a one-year partnership contract on their pet’s behalf

Role Benefits

Toy and treat product deliveries

Quarterly salon treatments

Celebrity status as a VIP (Very Important Pet) at PetSmart events

$10,000 compensation

Tail-wagging rights only granted to PetSmart’s first Chief Toy Testers

How to Apply

Interested applicants should direct their pet parent to AnythingForPets.com to fill out an application on their pet’s behalf by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 17, 2023. Applicants will be required to submit a 10-30-second video of their cat or dog showcasing their furry friend’s personality and pet parents are encouraged to think creatively with their submission – whether it’s their cat strutting the catwalk in the latest fashion, pups having a ball with their new toys or pets showing off their skills when the zoomies hit. In addition to the video submission, applicants also will be required to submit a still photo of their pet and an official review of their pet’s favorite toy.