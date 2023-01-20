‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete

19-year-old Kayleb Garfield was arrested and named as a person of interest in the shooting of a Baytown student

BAYTOWN – A person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete has been arrested, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Kayleb Garfield, 19, was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated incident.

On Jan. 10, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Shane Hamilton shot multiple times. Although first responders tried to perform life-saving measures, the teen died at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Baytown Police Department asked for the public’s help with finding Garfield because he was supposedly seen leaving in a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado truck at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, Baytown officers were called to an apartment complex located in the 2700 block of Ward Road after residents reported seeing two men walking around with guns. Officers located the men and arrested Garfield who had an active Harris County assault-family violence warrant. He was also charged with unlawfully carrying weapons.

During the arrest, officers realized he was the person of interest in the teen’s shooting. No charges have been filed in the case, according to authorites.

Garfield is currently being held in the Baytown Jail.