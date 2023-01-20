53º

Search for suspect underway after man shot to death near residence in NE Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northeast Houston Friday.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Spottswood Drive near Hirsch at about 1:25 p.m.

Officials say the man was reportedly shot near a residence.

Preliminary information states that the suspect fled the scene in a black truck.

