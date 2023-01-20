Search for suspect underway after man shot to death near residence in NE Houston, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northeast Houston Friday.
According to police, the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Spottswood Drive near Hirsch at about 1:25 p.m.
Officials say the man was reportedly shot near a residence.
Preliminary information states that the suspect fled the scene in a black truck.
Homicide detectives are en route to the 11100 block of Spottswood Drive (near Hirsch Rd.) after a man was fatally shot near a residence at about 1:25 pm.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 20, 2023
Preliminary info is an unknown black male suspect fled the scene in a black truck. No other info at this time.