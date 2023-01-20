Houston has 10th largest educational wage gap in U.S., report says

HOUSTON – Earning potential is something most college and high school students think about, with many asking themselves, ‘Is what I’m doing now going to help prepare me for the future?’

Educators say creating more economic potential and opportunities begins with them. Education and economic opportunity.

A new report by Smartest Dollar looked at cities across the country and ranked Houston as having the 10th largest educational wage gap in the U.S.

According to the report, the wage gap between young workers with and without Bachelor’s degrees has never been larger. “It is something that’s in the back of my head, which is why I’m planning on pursuing my master’s instead of just a bachelor’s,” said Alicia Brizuela, a student at The University of Houston.

According to the report, college graduates working full-time in the Houston metro area earn about $80,000 a year with high school graduates earning about $40,000 for annual wage.

“I always felt like it was unfair that a kid could graduate from high school and have to go to college just to be able to learn a livable wage. For me, that’s unacceptable,” said Alief ISD Superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays.

Mays said in order to start closing the gap, educators need to create opportunities for students to earn industry-based certifications by the time they graduate high school.

“If you want to have a higher education, you can attain it. It doesn’t have to cost thousands of dollars for someone to have a better future,” said University of Houston student Ijeoma Aka.

While earning potential is important, it’s not top of mind for all students.

“I do hope it does pay well but I’m most concerned about being happy at the end of the day,” said Theomiesha Thomas, a University of Houston student.

According to the report, topping the list of states with the largest educational wage gap are California and Virginia.

To see the report, click here.