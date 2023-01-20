Harris County DA Kim Ogg, Sen. John Whitmire announce legislation to shorten wait time for murder trials to start

HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Sen. John Whitmire, Crime Stoppers of Houston, and members of Parents of Murdered Children will announce the filing of Senate Bill 402 Friday, which would require judges to give trial priority to capital murder and murder cases.

A news conference was scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Crime Stoppers of Houston headquarters.

During the news conference, Ogg planned to outline her support for proposed legislation to shorten wait times for murder trials.

State Sen. John Whitmire, chair of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee and author of SB 402, also planned to discuss the measure.

