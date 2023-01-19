VIDEO: Gun-wielding suspect chased by HCSO deputy caught on Marine’s dash cam

When a Harris County deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, they got more than they bargained for.

The suspects said to be transporting contraband tried to get away, but didn’t get very far.

The tense moments, all caught on a veteran’s dash cam.

It was supposed to be a simple trip for Greg McDonald, but it turned into a ride he’ll never forget. Enough to raise adrenaline levels even for the seasoned Marine.

”Yesterday was my wife’s birthday so I was going to pick up a custom cake,” McDonald said.

But on the way back while driving westbound on Franz Road around 1 in the afternoon, his dash cam picked up an exciting chase.

”In front of me I noticed there’s a car that made a U-turn right there before Mason [Road] going the other direction. And right behind comes a sheriff’s deputy vehicle. Turns the lights on,” he said. “You’ve seen it a hundred times, traffic stops. [I] didn’t think much of it.”

But this was no ordinary stop.

What happened next caused McDonald to stop right in his tracks.

”As I’m driving up, I look out the corner of my eye, and I see the passenger door of the vehicle swing open, and this big ole fella gets out and starts running with a purpose,” he said.

McDonald’s dash cam video shows the deputy turning on the siren to pursue the man. Then the situation becomes even more tense.

”I look down [and] I said, ‘This cat has a gun!’ Big ole 9-millimeter or 45 and it just like happened out of nowhere. I’m just like frozen. Thankful he didn’t come over to my vehicle try to carjack me,” McDonald said.

Officials caught up with the driver of the gold sedan and the man seen on foot running and identified them as 28-year-old LeAndre Newsome and 22-year-old Adrian Melendez.

Newsome was charged with evading arrest. Melendez faces the same charge along with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Throughout the wild ride, no one was hurt.

”So, happy ending!” McDonald said.

Officials say they seized codeine, numerous amounts of hydrocodone, oxycodone, Xanax a pound of marijuana, and fake pot as well.

They say they also found paraphernalia suggesting they intended to sell the drugs.

At last check Melendez made bond and Newsome was still in the Harris County Jail.