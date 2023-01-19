Police searching for 2 suspects who ran from scene after 73-year-old Ukrainian man found stabbed to death in Galveston

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston Police Department is investigating after a 73-year-old man was found stabbed multiple times on a beach.

On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the beach near Boddeker Road around 5:40 p.m.

It’s not clear what caused the deadly stabbing, but investigators said two suspects, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, fled the scene in a white four-door sedan right before officers arrived.

The victim, identified as Albert Titov, was a 73-year-old man who recently moved to Galveston with his family from Ukraine. Investigators said Titov was fishing on the east end of the island when he was stabbed to death.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3736 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409) 763- 8477.