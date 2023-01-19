Mental wellness service expansion: Ibn Sina Foundation receives $1.6 million in community project funding

HOUSTON – A mental wellness service expansion is happening at Ibn Sina Foundation, thanks to $1.6 million in community project funding under Omnibus Appropriation Bill for the 2023 fiscal year, according to a news release.

Congressman Al Green, Nasruddin Rupani, the Chairman of the Ibn Sina Foundation, and the board will host a reception and press conference Thursday at 10 a.m. to acknowledge the endowment.

According to a news release, the foundation’s mission is to continue to provide preventative and primary healthcare services for low-income, uninsured, underinsured, and under-served families.

The grant will reportedly allow the clinic to expand current services and facilities specializing in behavioral health to individuals, families, and groups. Ibn Sina is one of the few facilities in the Greater Houston area to integrate medical care with mental and behavioral healthcare, especially for low-income patients.

Millions of people in the United States are affected by mental illness each year, and 1 in 5 adults will experience mental illness this year alone, statistics show.

The Ibn Sina Foundation has six clinics throughout Greater Houston and one in Port Arthur. The foundation provides a full range of healthcare services and encompasses a children’s clinic, medical, dental, diagnostics, and mental wellness services. Other specialty services provided include gynecology, neurology, cardiology, psychiatry, optometry, podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, rheumatology, pediatric cardiology, nephrology, behavioral counseling, endocrinology, and urology.