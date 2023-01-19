(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wrong-way driver crashes on I-10 outbound ramp at 610 West Loop following pursuit, police say

HOUSTON – A police chase ended with a driver crashing his vehicle on the exit ramp of the 610 West Loop at I-10 outbound.

According to HPD, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 7300 block of Longpoint at Antoine around 3:50 p.m.

The suspect sped off, leading officers on a 10-minute pursuit.

During the chase, the suspect reportedly hit other vehicles.

Police continued to follow the fleeing driver until he attempted to go the wrong way on a freeway ramp.

He later crashed his vehicle.

It is unclear if police have the suspect detained at this time.

This is a breaking news story.