Shooting victim crashes his car into train before it burst into flames in SE Houston, police say

A series of chain events ended with a man being severely injured in southeast Houston Wednesday night.

According to Houston police, there were two separate scenes involved in this incident.

Preliminary information suggests an adult man was shot in the 8600 block of Telean Street.

He was able to drive off and reportedly lost control of his car, which then struck a train in the 9700 block of Mykawa. Police say the man was able to crawl out of his car and onto the street before it burst into flames.

A bystander was said to have picked him up from where his car crashed into the train and then took him back to Telean Street, the original scene of the shooting.

He was then transported to the hospital by EMS and was said to be in surgery Wednesday night.

Authorities have released no details on a possible suspect.