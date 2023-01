HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating a major crash involving an Aldine ISD school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 9200 block of Humble Westfield Road at around 8:40 a.m.

It is unknown how many students were inside the bus. It’s also unclear at this time how many were hurt in the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route as authorities clear the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.