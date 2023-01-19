‘I’m just distraught ‘: Mother demands answers after 4-year-old child was found wandering outside of school; Daycare driver allegedly left him unattended

HOUSTON – A disagreement over whether a childcare center left a four-year-old boy at school unattended has left his mother demanding answers.

“I’m just distraught right now. I can’t even think straight. Why would they do this to him? He’s only four years old,” said Melissa Luna.

Luna wants the truth about what happened Wednesday morning when she said her son’s daycare center dropped him off at Griggs Primary School unattended. She said the school notified her in a text message.

“In the message, it kinda relayed he was dropped off unattended, and the daycare bus driver just left,” she said.

Luna said she called and spoke to a guidance counselor who told her, “Two teachers were walking and saw him, and drop off time was at 7:22 in the morning. And school doors don’t open until 7:35 in the morning.”

However, according to a representative from La Petite Academy on Benmar Drive, the bus driver turned Joey over to a teacher and did not leave him unattended.

A spokesperson for the facility doubled down on the claim in a statement to KPRC 2. “The child was released to a school staff member. We cannot speculate on any details after the child was released from our care,” the statement read.

But staff at Griggs Primary reviewed the surveillance video.

Aldine ISD also sent a statement to KPRC 2, writing, “The school opens its doors at 7:35 a.m. and the student was dropped off at 7:22 a.m. by the daycare bus. The two staff members brought the student into the school so he was not left alone outside.”

Luna, a single mother, said she is in a dilemma.

“At this moment, I said my kids are not coming back to this daycare,” she said.

KPRC 2 has requested surveillance video from Aldine ISD. In the meantime, Luna says she’s scheduled to review the video Thursday.