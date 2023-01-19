Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting on the set of ‘Rust,’ D.A. says

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust,” prosecutors said Thursday.
The film’s armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
“Rust” first assistant director, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to Carmack-Altwies’ office.
