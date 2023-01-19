63º

News

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting on the set of ‘Rust,’ D.A. says

Tags: Alec Baldwin
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015. A Santa Fe district attorney is prepared to announce whether to press charges in the fatal 2021 film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie Rust. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said a decision will be announced Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, in a statement and on social media platforms. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig, Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust,” prosecutors said Thursday.

The film’s armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

“Rust” first assistant director, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to Carmack-Altwies’ office.

Read the full report from NBC News.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.