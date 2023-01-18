Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured during shooting in Hempstead, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Hempstead Tuesday evening, according to police.

On Tuesday, officers with the Hempstead Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Layfette Street around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman lying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said the man died on the scene and the woman was transported by life flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious condition.

Although the woman was suffering from a serious gunshot wound, officers said she was able to identify the shooter and officers arrested him a short while later.

The suspects identity has not yet been released.