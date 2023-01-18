Prairie View A&M University, Texas A&M among growing number of universities to block access to TikTok from WiFi networks

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area universities are joining the growing list of higher education institutes who are either limiting or fully restricting students, staff, and visitors from using Tik-Tok through its campus WiFi network.

“We are in the process of geo-restricting all access to downloading or accessing the app from our campus WiFi network,” a Prairie View A&M University spokesperson wrote in a statement to KPRC2.

Texas A&M is preparing to do the same.

The move by both universities comes after the University of Texas at Austin sent a letter to its campus on Tuesday. UT said the intent is to “to eliminate risks to information contained in the university’s network and to our critical infrastructure.”

Last year, Governor Greg Abbott directed all state agencies to ban the app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity risks.

“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices - including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity - and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Abbott said in letter to government heads.

Each state agency has until Feb. 15 to issue its own guidance.

A spokesperson at the University of Houston said its information security team scanned more than 22,000 university-owned devices for the app, and it was removed from six devices.

However, the university stops short of banning it on its WiFi network as it waits for state guidance.

“The University has not made any changes to the university’s Wi-Fi or internet systems as it relates to the order,” UH officials said.

Other area colleges and universities released public statements on the issue:

Prairie View A&M University

“Based on both state and federal orders and concerns, Prairie View A&M University has blocked access to TikTok from state-owned devices. Additionally, per TAMUS guidance, we are in the process of geo-restricting all access to downloading or accessing the app from our campus WiFi network, which means students, faculty, staff and visitors will not be able to use the app when connected to a PVAMU server.”

University of Houston

“The University of Houston immediately ceased activity on all of its university-managed TikTok accounts following the Governor’s order last month. The UHS Information Security team has scanned more than 20,000 University-owned devices across the UH System, and the app was removed from six devices. The University has not made any changes to the university’s Wi-Fi or internet systems as it relates to the order.

“We understand that a model plan is in development for state agencies, and we will evaluate that guidance when it becomes available to ensure compliance. We continually monitor cybersecurity threat intelligence and implement appropriate measures for the protection of our university information resources and community.”

Sam Houston State University

University leaders ordered departments, organizations, colleges, athletics, and more to:

Delete all content, branding, and data from the account and profile page

Make profile private

Do NOT delete the TikTok account(s) at this time.

Discontinue accessing personal TikTok accounts from any state-issued device including cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, or other devices capable of internet connectivity.

Please be aware that failure to comply with the Governor’s order and instructions in this correspondence will subject employees to disciplinary measures.”

Lone Star College

“Lone Star College is waiting on further clarification from the Governor’s office through the official order.”