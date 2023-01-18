HAVE YOU SEEN ANGELO? Houston police searching for missing 37-year-old man last seen Saturday

Police say Angelo Rios was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 14, leaving his group home located in the 1200 block of Stroud Drive.

HOUSTON – Houston police and the Texas Center 4 Missing are searching for a 37-year-old missing man.

Police say Angelo Rios was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 14 leaving his group home located in the 1200 block of Stroud Drive.

Rios was reportedly wearing a green jacket and green shirt when he went missing.

Anyone with information about Rios’ whereabouts is urged to call HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and refer to case number 67845-23.