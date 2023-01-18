68º

HAVE YOU SEEN ANGELO? Houston police searching for missing 37-year-old man last seen Saturday

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Police say Angelo Rios was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 14, leaving his group home located in the 1200 block of Stroud Drive. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Houston police and the Texas Center 4 Missing are searching for a 37-year-old missing man.

Police say Angelo Rios was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 14 leaving his group home located in the 1200 block of Stroud Drive.

Rios was reportedly wearing a green jacket and green shirt when he went missing.

Anyone with information about Rios’ whereabouts is urged to call HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and refer to case number 67845-23.

