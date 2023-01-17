WATCH: Disturbing video shows man trying to abduct barista through drive-thru window using zip-tie device, police say

Disturbing video shows man trying to abduct barista through drive-thru window using looped zip-tie device, police say

AUBURN, Wash. – Disturbing surveillance video and photos have been released of a man who police say tried to grab a woman through a drive-thru window in a kidnapping attempt early Monday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The surveillance video was shared on the police department’s Twitter account, which shows the man pull up to the window in a pickup truck.

As the woman tries to hand the man his money, the suspect grabbing the barista’s arm aggressively and attempts to drag her through the window while using a looped zip-tie device, according to police. The woman was able to fight off the man during the attack and the suspect fled in the vehicle as cash dropped on the ground.

The suspect is described to have a unique tattoo on his forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet.”

If anyone has any information on the identity of this suspect, please call the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.