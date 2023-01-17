‘Sand worm from Beetlejuice?’: Strange eel-like creature found washed ashore Crystal Beach

GALVESTON, Texas – There are many things that washes ashore in Galveston Bay, but this particular sea creature had left social media users confused and a bit disturbed.

Suzanne Choate Arceneaux, a frequent visitor of Port Bolivar Beach, told KSAT News that she likes to visit the beach after a storm passes through to find an array of stingrays, jellyfish, pelicans and seagulls but nothing could prepare her for what she found on Jan 4.

“I had never seen anything like this before,” Arceneaux told KSAT News.

The eel-like creature was described to have a long, slender body, sharp teeth in a large, open mouth, short and stout fins and beady eyes.

In hopes to get some answers, Arceneaux posted two photos of the creature to a Facebook group called Bolivar Beachcombers.

“Was walking the beach today and noticed a lot of dead things, seagulls, pelicans, stingray, a ton of jelly fish. I did find a strange fish. Can someone tell me what it is??” the Facebook post read.

One user said: “It’s the sand worm from Beetlejuice.”

Another one said: “That’s a hell naw fish if I’ve ever seen one!”

After several shared theories, Arceneaux was reportedly told that it was a snapper eel and that they “usually don’t end up washed up on shore,” according to KSAT 12.

What does this creature look like to you?