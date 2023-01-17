Property owner accused of recording people with hidden camera allowed to move back into duplex, judge says

HOUSTON – A property owner accused of installing a camera in his neighbor’s bathroom appeared in court Tuesday.

Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, was charged with invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony.

On Friday, Burnette was being held in the Harris County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

According to court documents, Burnett is accused of accessing a shared attic, drilling a hole, and placing a tiny camera into his neighbor’s bathroom. Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said footage retrieved on the camera’s SD card show Burnett’s female neighbor showering and drying off.

Another clip shows the camera being installed in the attic space beforehand and according to the charging document, a third clip shows a man identified as the suspect nude in his own bathroom.

The alleged victim discovered the camera after finding numerous holes in her bathroom ceiling.

Burnett’s attorney maintains he is innocent. As part of his bond conditions, Burnett is allowed to move back in his duplex. The alleged victim has since moved out. According to prosecutors, another tenant is scheduled to move in next month. Prosecutors were concerned about this, however, the judge lifted the restriction. The judge asked for an update on the case next week and another court date will be set.