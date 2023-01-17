Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly at a building where a SWAT standoff is underway in north Harris County Tuesday.

HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of firing shots at his wife and then barricading himself inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. for reports about a domestic dispute at a home located in the 1500 block of Hill Road.

According to investigators, a man allegedly fired shots at his wife and then barricaded himself inside their home. When deputies arrived at the scene, the man refused to come out, according to HCSO.

Deputies said the man’s wife and three children were safely released, but the suspect remained inside.

SWAT units were working to negotiate with the man, but deputies said when they entered the home, the man was gone.

Authorities are searching the area in hopes of finding the suspect.

Update: scene has concluded. The suspect was not located at the property, search continues. Family members are safe. https://t.co/0ZXZPXdKPe — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 17, 2023

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will have more updates as they become available.