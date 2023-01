Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance at an MLK Day march in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, just weeks after her release from a Russian penal colony.

The WNBA star surprised a group who had gathered for the march on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, attending the event with her wife, Cherelle Griner.

Griner, 32, posed for photos with fans and was pictured riding on the back of a golf cart at the event.

