‘Gruesome scene’: Husband charged after confessing to killing 21-year-old wife who was found decapitated inside home, sheriff says

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old woman is dead in Waller County after she was believed to have been murdered by her husband on Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s husband, identified as 21-year-old Jared Dicus, was taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Mugshot of Jared James Dicus, man accused of decapitating his wife inside their home (KPRC)

Around 4:45 p.m., deputies said they received a phone call from Jared’s parent’s regarding the death of a woman, who has since been identified as Anggy Diaz.

Deputies arrived at the home located in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard and found portions of Diaz’s body dismembered and the home covered in blood.

Sheriff Troy Guidry said the newlywed couple was living in a small cabin behind the parent’s main home, which is where they believe Jared committed the murder.

The parents told deputies that their son came inside their home and made some type of statement, prompting them to check the home where they found the body and immediately called 911.

Investigators said they believe Jared used a kitchen knife to partially dismember Diaz’s body and described the scene as being very “gruesome.”

The sheriff’s office said although they are still in the beginning stages of the investigation, Jared did confess to the crime but a motive has still not been determined.

KPRC 2 spoke with co-workers of Diaz at Chepes Meat Market and Taqueria.

“She was a wonderful person, intelligent and hard-working,” said manager Ruth Armendariz.

Customers were equally saddened by word of Diaz’s death.

“No matter what time you walked in or what time it was or how you felt or whatever, her smile just lit up the room. It was incredible,” said neighbor Mark Kulisek.

Armendariz also said Diaz did express concerns about her marriage to Dicus.

“She was not happy,” Armendariz said. “She said he was a different person before the marriage and a different person after. He became very jealous.”

Diaz’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover her funeral expenses.

According to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, he wedded the couple in October 2022.

“I’m sure many of you have heard about an occurrence yesterday in the Oak Hollow area of Waller County where a young man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife. This involved a young couple that I married in October of 2022. During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple. As with many of you, I’m greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families. Out of respect for the families, I have taken down my photo with the couple and the post announcing their marriage, primarily due to the insensitive nature of some comments that were being made on that post. This matter will now go through the our court system, and I am confident that the Waller County Sheriff’s Office and the Waller County District Attorney’s Office will see to it that justice is served,” the judge posted on Facebook.

The Waller County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We have been working all night and today with investigators of the Waller County Sheriff’s Office to seek justice in this tragic case. Right now we are refraining from commenting about potential charges as evidence is still being gathered.”

On Friday, Jan. 20, the District Attorney’s Office said Dicus was indicted and formally charged with the murder of his wife, Anggy Diaz.

“Jared Dicus was formally charged by the District Attorney’s Office and indicted this morning by a Waller County grand jury for the murder of his wife Anggy Diaz. The case will be filed in the 506th Judicial District Court of Waller County,” DA Elton Mathis said.