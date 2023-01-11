Man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, US Attorney announces

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas – A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Wednesday.

Paul Cole Bartee, 36, pleaded guilty on April 1, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Jan. 10, 2023.

According to information presented in court, between February and September 2021, Bartee had frequent encounters with various law enforcement agencies while in possession of narcotics. Bartee was found in possession of a total of 4.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin, and 38 grams of fentanyl, as well as a firearm and $5,000 cash. Bartee was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 6, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bridge City Police Department, Orange Police Department, Nederland Police Department, Port Arthur Police Department and Groves Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson.