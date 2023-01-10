Woman airlifted from cruise ship 25 miles off Galveston after medical emergency, Coast Guard says

GALVESTON, Texas – A woman was airlifted from a cruise ship 25 miles off Galveston after suffering a medical emergency, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston withstanders were requested for assistance at 5 p.m. from the crew of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Adventure of the Seas.

The crew stated that a 51-year-old passenger was experiencing lower abdominal pain and possibly suffering from appendicitis, according to a release.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted to conduct the medevac, the release stated. The helicopter crew landed on the cruise ship, took the passenger aboard and transported her to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

The patient was reportedly in stable condition, according to Coast Guard.