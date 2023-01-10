Several homeowners frustrated over trash not being picked up in neighborhoods for weeks

CYPRESS – Some homeowners who live near Spring, Cyfair and Cypress are frustrated and asking for help after they say mounting trash is starting to stink up their neighborhoods.

Audra Paszkowski said the trash service in her Cypress neighborhood, simply put, stinks.

“We’ve had problems with it before and just recently it’s gotten worse. We can go a week, or a week and a half without trash pickup. Nobody calls us back. No refunds,” Paszkowski said.

Paszkowski, who lives in the Heather Wood subdivision, uses Texas Pride Disposal for trash and recycling. She said the company has been inconsistent with her pickup schedule for the past three weeks.

“This isn’t the first time,” she said. “It happened over the summer, too, and he (the owner) keeps blaming it on COVID. But at some point, life has to go on and you have to keep your end of the deal, and the deal is Wednesday/Saturday pickup and we’re not getting that.”

Several other homeowners told KPRC2 that piling trash is an eyesore in their neighborhood.

“I think they’re signing in way too many customers they don’t have the capacity to do it or they don’t have the management that understands how to get it done properly,” said Sean Llorente,

KPRC2′s Taisha Walker spoke with Texas Pride’s owner, Kevin Atkinson, Monday by phone. Atkinson said he proactively suspended and delayed many routes due to the most recent freeze and concerns for his employee’s safety. He also said with high Christmas volumes and disposal sites closed for the holidays, trash pickup got backed up.

He said he anticipated crews would collect the trash in the Cypress neighborhood on Wednesday, but Atkinson sent a trash truck Monday afternoon, within hours of KPRC’s call.

“But if it takes news crews being here to get my trash picked up, something’s wrong,” Llorente said. “And something is gonna keep being wrong because we can’t have a news crew here every Wednesday and Thursday,” Llorente said.

The subdivision, which has fewer than 500 homes, is too small to contract with some of the larger waste companies, and as a result, the board member said they can’t discard their relationship with Texas Pride.

“The issue with this neighborhood is that everybody pays their dues to the trash company individually,” he said. “So the homeowners association doesn’t have the power to say ‘hey, we want our money back for the entire quarter because we don’t know who has paid or hasn’t paid.’”

Atkinson said any lingering trash should be collected by Wednesday. He also told KPRC2 he was planning to issue a one-day credit to customers for Saturday’s missed pickup.