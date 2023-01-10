More than $4 million granted to Harris County to help domestic violence survivors

HOUSTON – Domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homicides in Harris County.

Those who survive often face a range of mental health challenges. Advocates have said more survivor-centric services are needed to properly support victims.

Mental health and advocates for survivors of domestic abuse noted that addressing domestic violence requires a multi-pronged approach that includes tailored mental health services to address the severe, and in some cases, long-lasting psychological trauma many victims face after the abuse.

“I think we don’t have enough funding for mental health.” Heather Timmis, clinical director at the Nick Finnegan Counseling Center, said. “How do we get more training for everyone, whether that be education programs or continuing education resources? I think that’s a big issue.”

Texas reportedly ranks 51 among states when it comes to per capita mental health spending.

Strides have been made in the Houston area to combat both the growing mental health crisis and the increasing rate of domestic violence incidents in Harris County using the Domestic Violence Assistance Fund to help survivors.

Twenty agencies that submitted proposals have been chosen to receive the $4.7 million announced by county commissioners back in October.

The money should be dispersed in the next few weeks.

“With their mental health needs, it’s like flexible funding with whatever they need to help them get through what they’re getting through right now so they can use it in a variety of different ways,” said Amy Smith, Director of Communications for Harris County’s Domestic Violence Coordinating Council.